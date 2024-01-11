SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fire that displaced a family and took the life of a pet was caused by unattended cooking, according to Sioux City Fire Rescue.

In a release sent out on Thursday, SCFR said that they completed their investigation into the fire on the 2800 block of Myrtle Street and determined that it was caused by unattended cooking.

Seven fire apparatus and 23 personnel were at the scene. The home was red-tagged and determined a total loss. No one was injured in the fire, but a family pet did not survive. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to SCFR, cooking is the leading cause of house fires nationwide. SCFR urges that residents remain in their kitchens and stay vigilant while cooking.

The fire department said that residents should also avoid using cooking equipment to provide heating in their homes.

Another way to help prevent large fires is to check your smoke alarms and ensure they’re working properly. If you would like a free SAFE Home Inspection and fire alarm, you can contact the Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.