U.K. variant of COVID-19 detected in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS), comprised of the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH), has confirmed that an individual living in Winnebago tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

According to a release, the variant, called B.1.1.7., is a mutated strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, and is known to spread quickly and be deadlier than other COVID-19 variants.

Variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States and globally. Scientists are still studying these variants, but they do seem to spread more easily than other variants and have led to an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and deaths associated with it.

Health officials say that important preventative measures be reinforced to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. These precautions include wearing a well-fitted face mask, maintaining a six-foot distance between others, washing your hands and sanitizing frequently, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Existing patients at TCUH or the WPHD who are 16 years and older can sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling 402-878-2258 or by filling out the form and submitting it online at the WPHD website

Officials say an estimated 59% of the Winnebago population that is 16 years old and over has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.