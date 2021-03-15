UK COVID-19 variant found in northeast Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials that oversee Cedar, Wayne, Dixon and Thurston counties said a variant of COVID-19 has been found in the health district.

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), officials were notified by the Nebraska Department of Health that the U.K. B.1.1.7. COVID-19 Variant has been identified as having infected someone living in the NNPHD Health District. Officials said this variant spreads faster and can cause more a severe illness than the original COVID-19 virus. The UK and 27 other countries in Europe are experiencing a surge in cases due to this variant.

The NNPHD says that it is typical for viruses to mutate, but due to the COVID-19 virus being new, there is still not much known about it, including how dangerous mutations may be.

Due to the new variant being present in the counties, the health department is asking everyone to continue their efforts to slow the spread. These efforts include wearing a face mask, keeping a 6-foot distance, washing your hands well and often, and getting vaccinated when the vaccine is offered to you. They also ask if you get sick to stay home and away from others. If you have any symptoms, they recommend getting tested.

Julie Rother, Health Director for Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department cautions safety.

“We have learned a lot about the COVID-19 virus over this past year but there is still more that we don’t know,” Rother said. “For instance, a recent study showed that some people who had asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 illnesses are now experiencing ongoing health problems, known as Long COVID. The pandemic is not over, we are in a quiet period right now and it is tempting to let our guard down. However, there are many reasons, specifically new variants, that warn us that we need to continue to do what we know works to slow the spread and protect our communities and our loved ones.”

For more information on COVID-19 visit www.nnphd.org, www.dhhs.ne.gov or www.cdc.gov.