SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The United States is suing a former Sioux City surgeon for violating the False Claims Act by submitting claims to Medicare.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Adam Smith, M.D., also known as Adam Bryant, is being sued for two counts of violating the False Claims Act.

The complaints allege that between August 2014 and August 19, Smith practiced plastic surgery in Sioux City. While he was practicing, he allegedly submitted false claims for healthcare services to government services such as Medicare, the release said.

The release said that Smith did this by billing government payors for services that he said were necessary procedures but were not necessary or qualify for services paid by government payors. Additionally, they allege he billed these services in excess or billed services he did not perform to increase reimbursement. The release also states that he exaggerated the complexity of patients’ visits to his office to increase reimbursement.

Back in 2021, an agreement for $612,501.44 was made with Smith’s place of employment during his time in Sioux City, Tri-State Specialists, LLP.