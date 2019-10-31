Highway 75 northbound lanes reopen north of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The reconstruction work on U.S. Highway 75 north of Sioux City will require the traffic to be moved to the new northbound lanes.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), the move to the new lanes of Highway 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 and C-60 will start on Friday morning at 8 a.m., depending on the weather.

The move will allow crews to finish the highway reconstruction work on the southbound lanes.

The Iowa DOT reminds drivers when driving through work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow plenty of space between vehicles, and to wear seat belts.

