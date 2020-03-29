U.S. Highway 75 southbound between Sioux City and Hinton closed until November 1, moving traffic to northbound lane

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that U.S. Highway 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 near Sioux City and Plymouth County C-60 near Hinton will be closed starting Sunday at 8 a.m. for reconstruction work.

The closure will also require the contractor to shift the southbound traffic onto one of the new northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 75, creating a two-lane traffic for over four miles.

Iowa DOT’s District 3 office said that left turns will not be allowed in the work zone, depending on the weather.

The project is scheduled to be completed by November 1.