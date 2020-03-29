Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

U.S. Highway 75 southbound between Sioux City and Hinton closed until November 1, moving traffic to northbound lane

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that U.S. Highway 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 near Sioux City and Plymouth County C-60 near Hinton will be closed starting Sunday at 8 a.m. for reconstruction work.

The closure will also require the contractor to shift the southbound traffic onto one of the new northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 75, creating a two-lane traffic for over four miles.

Iowa DOT’s District 3 office said that left turns will not be allowed in the work zone, depending on the weather.

The project is scheduled to be completed by November 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories