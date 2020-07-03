U.S. Highway 20 officially renamed Nebraska Medal Of Honor Highway

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s a historic day for Siouxland. U.S. Highway 20, which runs through Nebraska, is officially renamed in honor of veterans.

The highway runs from Newport, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts, and Siouxland is the highway’s midpoint.

Governor Pete Ricketts approved the re-naming in January. On Thursday, Nebraska became the fifth state to honor veterans with a new name.

Gene Twiford, a Siouxland veteran, will humbly deny it, but he spearheaded the idea to officially change the highway’s name to the Nebraska Medal Of Honor Highway.

For him, the re-naming is about more than just a sign.

“It means that we cannot forget the hell all of our veterans have been through and all the medal of honor recipients for keeping our country free. That to me is what its all about,” Twiford added.

The highway name change had to go through the Nebraska State Senate and the State Highway Commission for approval.

Nebraska State Senator Joni Albrecht said it’s the state’s way to pay tribute to veterans.

“This is something we owe to our veterans to be able to acknowledge that highest medal of honor that’s given to 73 people in the state of Nebraska… they fought so hard for all of our freedoms and this is just a little something we can give back to them to make it special. It brings forward that the sacrifices people have made for the country and some of those medal of honor veterans are on this wall behind me so,” Albrecht said.

“It means a lot to the veterans in the service here in the area. That the service was worth something,” John Ludwick, commander of American Legion Post 307 said.

The American Legion Post is located in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Ludwick hopes that people driving through Nebraska will see the signs and remember a veteran.

