SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Federal Government now owes a local meat processor $1 million in a settlement.

Tyson Foods filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Monday.

That settlement was reached in Tyson Foods negligence suit, which claimed that the U.S.D.A.’s food safety inspector had not inspected over 4,500 hogs at the Storm Lake plant when she had signed off on the inspection.

The plant lost $2 million due to the faulty report.