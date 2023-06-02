SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the next several months, Siouxlanders may catch the sight of a low-flying plane. But don’t worry, it’s just science in action.

The U.S. Geological Survey recently began researching the Spirit Lake Tectonic Zone, an area of more than 100,000 square miles and includes portions of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The tectonic zone was created more than a billion years ago and is now almost completely covered by newer deposits of rock, dirt, and clay.

It’s part of the U.S.G.S.’s Earth Mapping Resources Initiative, or “Earth MRI“. The project aims to create a detailed map of critical minerals, which are substances that have important uses, such as lithium for rechargeable batteries or titanium for medical implants. The airborne geophysical survey uses small aircraft outfitted with instruments to collect data.

“The role of the U.S. Geological Survey is not to explore for these things in the same sense that the private sector does,” Benjamin Drenth, a Research Geophysicist FOR USGS said. “In other words, you’re not going to see us out there with a drill rig looking to find ore bodies. rather, our role is to map the fundamental framework,”

The Spirit Lake Tectonic Zone has not been surveyed like this in several decades, and the improved technology should provide a greater understanding of what’s underneath us.

“Those past surveys were much lower quality data, much lower resolution,” Drenth said. “You can think of it as wider line spacing. This survey is at 400-meter line spacing. previous surveys were at 1-mile or 2-mile line spacing. It’ll be much higher quality, much better resolution.”

The planes have a magnetometer and a spectrometer onboard. Magnetometers measure the Earth’s magnetic field and can detect fluctuations caused by the presence of certain substances underground. Spectrometers measure radiation, which is naturally emitted by several minerals. To collect data, places will fly at 300 feet above ground, except for overpopulated areas in order to comply with FAA standards.

The press release about the airborne geophysical survey over Siouxland can be found on the U.S.G.S.’s website.