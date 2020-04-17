U.S. Chamber of Commerce to provide short-term business relief grant to small businesses

Courtesy of: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars Chamber of Commerce said Friday a grant from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is offering short-term relief to small businesses.

The short-term business relief grant will give $5,000 to small businesses that qualify.

To qualify for the grant your buisness must:

Have three to 20 employees.

Be located in an economically vulnerable community.

Have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses wishing to receive this grant, will need to fill out an application. Applications for the grant go live on Monday, April 20, at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the grant and the grant application, click here.

If you do not want to miss out on filling out the grant application, there is an option on the website to enter your email and receive a reminder to apply on Monday.

