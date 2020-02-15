U.S. Cellular to open two locations in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States and largest in Iowa, U.S. Cellular, has opened two retail stores in Sioux City.

U.S. Cellular has stores located on Sunnybrook Drive at 5823 Sunnybrook Drive, and one on Hamilton Boulevard at 2515 Hamilton Boulevard.

The two locations will be open:

Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“At U.S. Cellular, we strive to protect a great wireless experience for our customers, and we are excited to bring our fair way of doing business to everyone here in the Siouxland area. To do that, we invest in the latest network technology, hire and train smart and friendly associates and offer value-packed plans that our customers can customize to fit their needs. We look forward to being a part of this vibrant community for years to come,” Josh Olbricht, an area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Nebraska and western Iowa said.

The new stores in Sioux City were built with modern features and they allow customers to personally interact with the technology and devices on display.

Each store will feature multiple areas where customers can have hands-on access to the newest devices, smart home solutions, and consumer electronics from popular national brands.

U.S. Cellular customers have access to national network coverage.

The company provides wireless service for consumers, businesses, and governments.

The company’s offerings include:

Unlimited postpaid and prepaid voice, data, and messaging.

In-home high-speed fixed wireless.

Data priority for public safety.

International calling.

Internet of Things (IoT) services.

U.S. Cellular has a variety of the latest smartphones, tablets, and connected devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG. They also offer the latest Smart Home products from Google Nest.

The company was founded in 1983 and began offering services in Iowa more than 35 years ago. The company employs nearly 750 associates in sales, engineering, customer care, human resources, and marketing across the state, and one of its four state-of-the-art Customer Care Centers in Cedar Rapids.

To celebrate the expansion and store openings in Sioux City, all new customers in Siouxland who join U.S. Cellular will receive a $200 promo card on top of any current promotions they choose. The offer requires new qualifying smartphone purchases on a 30-month Retail Installment Contract and Device protection and comes through a monthly bill credit. Credit approval is required, and additional terms may apply.

For more information about U.S. Cellular’s network, coverage area, plans, and devices, visit their website.