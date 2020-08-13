U.S. Cellular to host free movie night in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – U.S. Cellular is putting on a free family movie night for Siouxland families next weekend.

On August 21 and 22 at 8:30 p.m., U.S. Cellular is hosting a “MOVIE UNDER THE STARS” event and will show “THE INCREDIBLES 2” at the Tyson Events Center’s parking lot.

One vehicle will be allowed per movie pass, with parking spaces to be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Moviegoers are asked to stay in their assigned parking space as much as possible and to wear a mask if getting up and moving around or entering bathrooms. FM radios should be brought to hear the movie.

No food vendors will be present at the event, so bringing snacks and beverages is encouraged.

In the event of inclement weather, the movie will continue through light to moderate rain, with announcements to be made at an appropriate time if the weather turns severe.

To register for spot or for more information about the event, visit https://driveinsc.uscellular.com/

Latest Stories