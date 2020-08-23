U.S. Cellular hosts second drive-in movie event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In the midst of this sunny, hot weekend, getting indoors for a movie would have provided some relief.

However, Saturday night, citizens were more than happy to sit back and watch the silver screen outside.

U.S. Cellular hosted the second of the two back-to-back drive-in movie nights.

A sold out Tyson Event Center parking lot filled with 150 vehicles for the showing of “The Incredibles 2.”

Each guest picked up a “movie box” that included snacks and drinks from local venors as well as other movie goodies.

Organizers said the tickets sold out in 48 hours.