Girls Inc. of Siouxland receives donation of STEM-related tools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — To celebrate the holiday season, dozens of tools and building supplies were donated to Girls Inc.

The donation from U.S. Cellular will help kickstart the “Toolbox Program,” an after-school program that encourages girls to pursue a career in STEM with the program set to debut in the summer of 2022.

“It is a tremendous source of joy to see the support U.S. Cellular has given to the girls and to this organization because it means that we will be able to, with greater impact, continue to work toward our mission of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold,” said Mandy Engel-Cartie, executive director of Girls Inc.

The donation is part of more than 70 donations U.S. Cellular plans to complete to help connect with its local communities.

The “Toolbox Program” will only be offered to girls ages eight to fourteen years old.