U.S. Army members celebrate org’s 245th birthday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An important birthday celebration was held in Sioux City Saturday.

The United States Army is celebrating its 245th birthday today and per tradition, the oldest and youngest members of a unit cut the cake together. Members gathered at the Army recruiting office in Sioux City for the celebration. After all this time, the organization’s mission remains the same.

“Tracing the lineage of the United States Army, and really it’s just showing that we have the same mission that we’ve always had and that is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Station Commander Matthew Bradley.

The U.S. Army was formed in 1775 by the Second Continental Congress.