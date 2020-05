OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it awarded a $7.1 million contract to fully repair a Nebraska levee system damaged during the March 2019 flood.

The agency says in a news release Friday that the latest contract would repair the Pender–Logan Creek Right Bank levee system in Pender, Nebraska.

It is the 17th one awarded in its Omaha district to fix tributary systems damaged during that flooding.