U.S. 59 near Primghar to close until late October

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a part of U.S. 59 near Primghar will be closed on Monday until October.

According to a press release from the DOT, the bridge south of Primghar on U.S. 59 will be removed, and the road is expected to be closed until October 26.

A detour will be available on country roads B-40 and L-54. Peterson Contractors, Inc was awarded a $2.23 million contract to install a new box culvert and roadway paving.

Country Roads B-40 and L-54, Photo Courtesy of Google Maps

Officials with the DOT want to remind drivers to travel with caution and obey traffic laws.

