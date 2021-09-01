U.S. 20 bypass ramp to close overnight for pavement project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A project on the U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City will require the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to Sunnybrook Drive to close overnight Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office, due to a pavement patching operation, the U.S. 20 bypass will require the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to Sunnybrook Drive to close.

The project will begin at 8 p.m. and go till midnight, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.