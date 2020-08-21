U.S. 18 west of Hull to close due to railroad repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to railroad repairs, the BNSF Railroad Co.’s crossing on U.S. 18, west of Hull, will close.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the repair will require an emergency road closure on U.S. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, August 24, until 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, weather permitting.

While the crossing is closed, traffic will be detoured on Sioux County roads K-42 and B-30.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

