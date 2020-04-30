Tyson to pause production at Dakota City plant temporarily

The plant will conduct a deep clean and sanitization after team member screening for COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods has announced that the plant in Dakota City, Nebraska will have their operations suspended Friday through Monday for a deep cleaning of the plant.

According to a release from Tyson Foods, Inc., the company said that due to increased absenteeism over the last few weeks the company has scaled back production. Even while the plant is idled, the company in collaboration with UFCW Local 222, plans to compensate employees. They are still asked to wash hands, wear facial coverings and social distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the plant winds down production for their May 1 through May 4 pause, the company said it has been working with health officials and is in the process of screening plant team members for COVID-19 with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.

Shane Miller, the senior vice president & general manager beef enterprise of Tyson Fresh Meats, said the a top priority for them is the safety of their team members, saying he grateful for their role in helping to help feed the community.

“We’ve been focused on COVID-19 since January when we first formed a company coronavirus task force. Since that time, we’ve implemented numerous measures to protect workers and, at times, have gone beyond CDC guidance,” Miller added.

Health officials from the University of Nebraska Medical Center toured the facility about a week ago, viewing the preventative measures Tyson had implemented.

“We have a dedicated health and safety team working with local, state and federal health officials and our facility operations team to make timely decisions about operations,” said Miller. “Our decisions on resuming operations during this challenging time will continue to be based on team member safety.”

Tyson has also voluntarily idled its pork facilities in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa beef facility in Pasco, Washington. The release said that team members were screened and the plants underwent a deep cleaning.

The Dakota City facility employs a workforce of 4,300 and normally produces enough beef in one day to feed 18 million people.