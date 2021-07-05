Tyson recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products due to outbreak

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled many ready-to-eat chicken products due to a listeria outbreak.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Services (USDA and FSIS), Tyson is recalling 8,492,832 pounds of chicken products. The products were made between December 2020 and April 2021.

The list of recalled items can be found by clicking this link.

In June, two people were sick with listeriosis, and FSIS investigated to determine there was a link to pre-cooked chicken products made by Tyson. Between April and June, there have been three illnesses and one death.

Listeriosis is an illness that can affect older adults, immunocompromised people, pregnant women, and babies. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and diarrhea.

To contact Tyson Foods with any questions about this outbreak, call 855-382-3101.