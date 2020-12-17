Tyson hosts toy drive for Boys and Girls Home children

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Employees at the Dakota City Tyson plant got in the holiday spirit for a good cause.

Employees held a toy drive to make the holiday season extra special for the kids at the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services.

Clothes, LEGO sets, arts and craft supplies will go to kids staying in the home and to kids in play therapy.

“It can be a very stressful time for our kids too, what this does is to say to them, ‘You’re mean something to us, you’re important,’ and I guess we can all related to that,” said Terri Dooley of the Boys and Girls Home.

