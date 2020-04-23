Tyson in Dakota City releases COVID-19 safety measures

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department announced Wednesday they have been working closely with Tyson Fresh Meats to provide additional steps the facility can take to enhance employee safety.

According to the health department, a team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center toured the facility and were able to see prevention measures Tyson implemented for its workforce including:

• Checking worker temperatures as they arrive at the facility, if a team member has a temperature of 100.4 or above they are sent home.

• Mandating and providing face coverings.

• Providing additional cleaning.

• Increasing social distancing, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space.

• Relaxing its attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick.

• Educating team members on COVD-19, including the importance of following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they’re away from work.

According to the health department, when Tyson learns an employee has experienced symptoms and has tested positive for COVID-19, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. Tyson will then notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member, the health department said in a release.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the “Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.”

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

The Dakota County Health Department will continue to provide frequent COVID-19 updates on its Facebook page.

