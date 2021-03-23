Tyson Foods to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Dakota City plant employees

This Monday, April 20, 2020 photo, shows the Tyson Fresh Meats beef processing complex in Dakota City, Neb. Tyson announced in a news release Thursday, April 30, 2020, that it would close the Dakota City plant Friday through Monday to perform a deep cleaning of the facility. State health officials have reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases in the county where the plant is located and the county where Sioux City is located. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods, Inc. announced on Tuesday that they’re expanding its free, onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to team members working at the Dakota City, Nebraska beef plant.

Company officials said Tyson Foods will hold a vaccination event on Friday to ensure the company’s more than 4,000 Dakota City employees have convenient access to the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines are being provided in conjunction with the local health department and food manufacturing workers are among the priority groups now eligible for the vaccination in Nebraska.

“We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine and are committed to a long-term strategy that ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one,” said Dan Heffernan, vice president of human resources, Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods. “We’re focused on educating and encouraging our team members to be vaccinated and will continue to leverage both onsite events and our relationships with local health departments to continue making the vaccine easily accessible.”

As of March 23, more than 160 team members at the Dakota City plant who have qualified under the previous eligible groups have been vaccinated, including those in health services and over the age of 65.

Tyson Foods said they will continue to help local team members have access to be vaccinated after Friday’s vaccination clinic.

“We’re pleased to see Tyson offering free access to the vaccine,” stated Mark Nemitz, president, UFCW Local 222. “UFCW Local 222 encourages our members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and do their part in protecting themselves, their family and our community against COVID-19.”

The company mentions more COVID-19 vaccination events are also planned for this week for Tyson team members in Arkansas, Michigan, and Missouri.

A total of 19,000 of Tyson Foods’ U.S. employees have been vaccinated at more than 50 events held onsite at their facilities or through an external source across the country, including team members who were recently vaccinated at the Lexington and Madison, Nebraska facilities.

The Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City is the largest of the company’s six beef operations in the United States.