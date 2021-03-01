Tyson Foods to begin vaccinating Iowa workers

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS – Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Joslin, IL facility on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Team members eligible under the locally established phases for vaccine distribution received their first vaccination dose. (John Konstantaras/AP Images for Tyson Foods)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods said it is going to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of their Iowa employees this week, including in Sioux City.

The company stated that they are working with local health departments to administer the vaccines, noting that food processing workers are among the priority group now eligible for vaccination.

Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods, said they’ve been preparing for this moment.

Facilities receiving the vaccinations include Columbus Junction, Council Bluffs, Independence, Perry, Sioux City, Storm Lake, and Waterloo. Company officials expect many employees will receive the vaccine.

Tyson Foods stated they are compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source. They also had a hotline for employees to ask questions.

On February 19 and 20, about 800 Tyson Foods employees in the Joslin, Ill. beef plant received a vaccine. They also said more than 2,000 employees in the U.S. have been vaccinated.

Additional vaccination events are planned this week for Tyson team members in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Albany, Kentucky and Noel, Missouri.