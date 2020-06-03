Tyson Foods, Siouxland Recovery Fund grants helps feed Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland has announced a partnership with the United Way of Siouxland Recovery Fund and Tyson foods.

A grant in the amount of $7,550 through the Siouxland Recovery Fund and a $5,000 grant through Tyson Foods are funding a food delivery program for Siouxland families.

The funds from Tyson are being used to purchase non-perishable food items for current and active club member families, which are being delivered to homes on a weekly basis.

The funds from the Siouxland Recovery Fund are being utilized to purchase 151 Fareway gift cards in the amount of $50 for perishable food items, such as meat and dairy products, to deliver with the non-perishable food items next week.

The Boys & Girls Club is working with these partner agencies to help fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as responsible, caring, and productive citizens.

