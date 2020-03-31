Tyson Foods says it will provide $60M in bonuses as ‘thank you’ to workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Tuesday it will pay about $60 million as “thank you” bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and Tyson truckers who are working during the currently COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a release that eligible team members will receive a $500 bonus, which will be paid during the first week of July. In addition to the bonuses, the company said it is part of efforts to support workers.

“Our company recently relaxed our attendance policy and we encourage our team members to stay at home if they’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 infection,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White. “We’re taking additional precautionary measures, such as daily temperature checks at all our facilities and daily cleaning with extra sanitizing in high traffic areas.

Tyson Foods said they are also other change to protect workers and to continue production. Part of the changes is restricting visitor access to its facilities. It has also relaxed its attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet childcare needs. The company has also started taking the temperature of workers before entering company facilities and offering protective face coverings. It is also expecting the delivery of infrared temperature scanners following a successful trial.

Tyson Foods is also waiving a waiting period of five consecutive days for short term disability benefits, so workers can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. It is also doing the following:

Waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps.

Waiving co-pays for the use of telemedicine.

Relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.

The company also partnered with the Food Bank of Siouxland and Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA to provide food for families that are food-insecure.