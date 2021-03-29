Tyson Foods: More than half of Dakota City plant employees vaccinated

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods announced that more than 50% of Dakota City plant employees have been vaccinated.

According to a release, many of the employees were vaccinated at the COVID-19 vaccination event held last Friday. More than 160 workers had previously been vaccinated since they were employed in health services or are over age 65.

“We’re pleased with the initial participation and are continuing to focus on educating our team members and encouraging them to be vaccinated,” stated Dan Heffernan, vice president of human resources, Tyson Fresh Meats. “Our vaccination efforts are ongoing and we will continue to help team members gain access to the vaccine through additional on-site events or at other local vaccination sites.”

More than 26,000 of the company’s U.S. employees have been vaccinated at more than 65 events held onsite at Tyson facilities or through an external source across the country. An additional 12 vaccination events are planned this week for Tyson team members in Arkansas, Nebraska, Washington, Kentucky, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, and Storm Lake.