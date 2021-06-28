Tyson Foods employees help out Siouxland nonprofit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 50 Tyson Foods employees are lending a helping hand to a local nonprofit.

Mid-Step Services helps people with intellectual disabilities live their lives in relative independence. At the nonprofit’s Courage Homes facility, Tyson workers aided with a range of the nonprofit’s summer projects, including beautifying their outdoor spaces.

“Number one, you just feel better giving back. After everything that we’ve went through in 2020, I think everyone is extremely hungry to give back in whatever way that they can but this also effect our community and also our team members at Tyson,” said Suzann Reynolds, of Tyson Foods.

Monday’s Volunteer Day was organized by a Tyson international group known as Disability and Accessibility Awareness (DAA).