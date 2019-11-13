Tyson Foods donates to North High food pantry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meanwhile, a local Siouxland company is working to make sure more local students and their families have food on the table this winter.

Tyson Foods is joining forces with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to fight childhood hunger and food insecurity.

Tyson is donating $10,000 to the North High Food Pantry, and sending several employees over to the pantry on Tuesday to help set up.

What’s usually a once a month service will now serve the community twice a month thanks to Tyson’s donation.

“Tyson gets involved with the communities. They want to show they want to give to people in need. It’s part of our pillars. Food insecurity is real so we want to address that,” said Dan Heffernan, Vice-President of Human Resources.

“It’s made a huge impact on what North High has been able to provide for food, but also providing some of the essential equipment. So additional shelving, freezers, it’s really the ability to expand their reach of the food pantry and to reach more kids overall,” says Kari Treinen, Executive Director for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation.

The North High Food Pantry opened two years ago and has already distributed more than 10,000 pounds of food to more than 2,000 people.