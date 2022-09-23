SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With September being Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank of Siouxland received a big donation from Tyson Foods.

The non-profit received 80,000 pounds of chicken products on Friday. They were originally expecting 40,000 pounds of food.

Jacob Wanderscheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, said the sight of a second semi-truck full of chicken was a suprise.

“So as everybody got there this morning, another truck showed up and that would just go awesomely well. We should be well suited for the holiday season, giveaways, and distributions,” said Wanderscheid.

The Food Bank of Siouxland normally serves 15,000 families a month and an average of 150,000 families a year.