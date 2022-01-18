SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tyson Foods has donated a record amount to the United Way of Siouxland.

Tuesday, the company donated more than $550,000, all from local employees.

The gift is helping the organization celebrate its 100 anniversary, and bringing them closer to their goal.

“$551,000 is a huge step toward our goal for support the 100th campaign for the United Way of Siouxland. We seriously couldn’t do this without companies like Tyson. Every Tyson team member gives a little bit, but when that adds up, and the corporation gets behind it, it is changing our community for the better,” said

United Way of Siouxland will announce the year’s campaign total on February 10 during their 100 year celebration.