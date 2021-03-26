Tyson Foods begins offering vaccines for Dakota City employees

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods in South Sioux City began the process of offering their workers vaccines Friday.

It gave 4,000 employees that work at the Dakota City plant convenient access. The vaccines are provided by the local health department.

Before Friday, 160 of the Dakota City workers had already been vaccinated as part of the other tier groups eligible earlier this year.

A total of $19,000 of the company’s employees have been vaccinated at more than 50 events held at Tyson facilities or through an external source.