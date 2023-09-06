DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods awarded a grant to Sunnybrook Hope Center to aid in the fight against food insecurity during Hunger Action Month.

According to a release, Tyson awarded $35,000 to Sunnybrook Hope Center on Wednesday which will be used to buy an industrial-size commercial refrigerator and freezer to store food in the organization’s pantry.

the release states that the donation is part of the Tyson Community Giving Program, which is a nationwide program to improve the quality of life and elevate communities where the company operates. This is in addition to the company’s pledge to provide easier access to protein in communities facing hunger during Hunger Action Month.

“We are extremely grateful for Tyson’s continued support of this community helping ensure no family goes without food,” said Executive Director at Sunnybrook Hope Center Tina Stroud, “This grant exemplifies their ongoing commitment to providing communities facing hunger with access to fresh protein. Tyson’s support allows us to walk alongside people and offer hope as we take steps together toward a sustainable future.”

The release added that since 2020, Sunnybrook Hope Center has served nearly two million meals to the Sioux City community, and on average, the pantry serves more than 250 households each week.

“We are proud to support Sunnybrook Hope Center and assist in improving the lives of local citizens where we have operations,” said Senior Director of Social Impact at Tyson Foods Tim Grailer, “We take seriously the responsibility we have as a community member to help scale the good being created by our nonprofit partners.”

The Community Giving Program invests in community organizations addressing social, environmental, or educational issues relating to the community’s needs. The grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and given to organizations that programs that working with food insecurity, disaster response, educational programs, health and human services, homelessness, and employment services.

The release noted that Tyson has invested over $70 million through financial and product donations to local communities and nonprofits in 49 states so far in the 2023 fiscal year.