Tyson Events Center to host virtual comedy festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tyson Events Center, as well as other Spectra venues across the country are hosting a virtual event for Valentine’s Day that will set you up on a date with laughs.

According to a release, Spectra venues all over North America are hosting the Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival presented by Stella Artois. Professional comedians from the U.S. and Canada will participate in an all-day live virtual festival. The virtual event will take place on February 14. The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. CST and runs until 11:00 p.m., with constant live comedy running all day.

Emmy Award winning comedy writer for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam Yenser; iTunes #6 comedian, Alex Elkin; the voice of everyone and 2019 Voice Arts Award Winner, Justin Rupple; seen on BET’s One Mic Stand and touring with Bill Bellamy’s Ladies Night Out Tour, Ralph Porter; Canadian funnyman Ron Josol, seen on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud; and Tashona Smith who the The New York Times called “Charming, Tantalizing… Confusing”, among others will be part of the virtual event.

Tickets for the virtual event are now available at the Tyson Center’s website. Ticket options are available to watch live on February 14 or on demand for up to one year. One ticket per household, which includes one device.