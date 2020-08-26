Tyson Events Center to host Trunk Sale in September

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tyson Events Center is hosting a community Trunk Sale on September 26.

The Tyson Events Center will be hosting an admission-free Trunk Sale in its parking lot. The sale is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who would like to sell items at the event from the trunks of their vehicles or in the space in the designated parking stall is invited to register to participate in the event by visiting Tyson Events Center’s website.

Sale setup times will be on Saturday morning from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sellers need to reserve their spaces in advance; parking sale stalls, which cover two standard parking spots, are available for $25 a single stall or $40 for a double stall.

Staff will be accepting donations from participants or attendees who have items they no longer need and would prefer to donate.

For a full list of acceptable and non-acceptable items to donate visit their website.