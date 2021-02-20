Tyson Events Center to host St. Patrick’s Festival and 5k event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Sioux City is canceled, the Tyson Events Center is hosting a St. Patrick’s Festival and 5k event.

The St. Patrick’s Festival & Fun Run will take place at 11:00 a.m. on March 13 on a course that starts at Chris Larsen Park and ends at the Tyson Events Center. All ages are welcome, and advance registration is $25. There will be a prize for the first male and female runner.

After the race, the festival will begin at 12:30 p.m. The festival will feature live music and corned beef and cabbage. Tables for the event allow 2, 4, and 6 seats. The seats are available for $10 each.

Tickets can be found on the Tyson Events Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories