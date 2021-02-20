Tyson Events Center to host St. Patrick’s Festival and 5k event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Sioux City is canceled, the Tyson Events Center is hosting a St. Patrick’s Festival and 5k event.

The St. Patrick’s Festival & Fun Run will take place at 11:00 a.m. on March 13 on a course that starts at Chris Larsen Park and ends at the Tyson Events Center. All ages are welcome, and advance registration is $25. There will be a prize for the first male and female runner.

After the race, the festival will begin at 12:30 p.m. The festival will feature live music and corned beef and cabbage. Tables for the event allow 2, 4, and 6 seats. The seats are available for $10 each.

Tickets can be found on the Tyson Events Center’s website.