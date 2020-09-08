Tyson Events Center to host Kane Brown drive-in concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tyson Events Center will host a concert featuring Kane Brown on September 26 as a part of Encore Drive-In Nights’ concert series.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, starting at 12:00 p.m. Early bird ticket pricing is available until Sept. 20 at certain locations.

“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 750,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience.”

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan’s individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights’ concerts will admit one carload of fans, which means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found on this website.

You can buy tickets at their website or this website.

