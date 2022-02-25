SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter temperatures are here in Sioux City and so is Ice Racing.

The Tyson Events Center is hosting World Championship Ice Racing Saturday.

While the ice is usually reserved for the blades of the Musketeers’ skates, the racers’ specially-made tires wil be speeding over the slick track.

The event’s CEO said it’s an exciting time for all.

“We’re excited to be back here in Sioux City after not racing last year. These guys have been just chomping at the bit and excited to just be back to racing and doing what we do. Because it’s one big family and our time to shine and to get together is all winter long during this tour and there’s just nothing better than it,” CEO Ken Remer.

The main event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.