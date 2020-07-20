Tyson Events Center to host “Hump Day Happy Hour” series

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Spectra has announced a Hump Day Happy Hour series that will take place on the outside plaza of the Tyson Events Center.

The series is presented by The Saturday In The Park Festival and to take place every Wednesday starting on July 29 and end on August 26.

Officials said the five-week event will run between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and feature live music, food trucks, bar service, and yard games.

The live music to happen from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and the event will offer free parking. Proceeds from the series to benefit local non-profits.

The lineup for live music are:

July 29: Ultra Violet Fever

August 5: Emily Johnson

August 12: Dane Louis

August 19: Ghostcat

August 26: Noah Towns and the Other Brothers

There will be tables quantities available for groups of six or four people and cocktail tables for two with reservation required.

Spectra adds that in order to assist with allowing social distancing, they can only sell tables for each week’s performance.

There will be 20 seated tables and 18 cocktail tables available each week and you must purchase a table for your group and single seats are not available.

For more information on the series and to reserve a table, click here.

