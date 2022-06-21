SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Purchasing tickets just got a little easier for Siouxlanders.

According to a release, City of Sioux City, alongside company OVG360, announced Tuesday an expansion of their partnership agreement with Primebank, where the company will put its name on the official ticketing website for the Tyson Events Center and be known as PrimebankTix.com.

The name change takes effect immediately.

“This initiative will help generate excitement around our events while making it easier for our patrons to purchase tickets,” said OVG360’s Tim Savona, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena and Orpheum Theatre. “Expanding our current agreement with a community partner that has been open to new and innovative ideas makes this branded ticketing site an exciting new venture between us and Primebank.”

The rebranding of the online ticketing website will be a new addition to a multi-year partnership agreement between the Tyson Events Center and Primebank announced in 2019. Patrons will now be able to purchase tickets online at PrimebankTix.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

“Primebank is thrilled to expand our relationship with the Tyson Events Center to not only include the ‘Primebank Box Office’ but to now include ‘Primebanktix.com’. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue to grow the Primebank brand and contribute to entertainment options for all of Siouxland.“

Primebank and the Tyson Events Center will host a ribbon-cutting with the Siouxland Chamber and South Sioux City Chamber on June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Primebank Box Office on 401 Gordon Drive.