SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some of the best professional bull riders are coming to the Tyson Events Center.

Before the event begins, 30 tons of dirt was brought into the arena to be put down in prepartion for the PBR Challenger Series.

The event matches some of the world’s best bull riders against the top bulls on the circuit.

KCAU 9 spoke with one professional bull rider on Thursday about why people would have a good time at the event.

“It’s action packed the whole way through it, I mean you have some of the best bulls and bull riders here. So you’ll be able see the lights and hear the booms that go off at certain points throughout it’s just action packed. It’s a good time for the whole family and definitely will get your energy up and going,” said Mason Moody, professional bull rider.

The event takes place on Friday at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m.