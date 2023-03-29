SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — OVG360, the group that provides venue management and other services to the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre, has announced a new General Manager for the facilities.

Nick Pamiotti began his first day as GM on Monday, OVG360 said in a release.

Pamiotti’s events-related career began by putting on large-scale outdoor concerts and festivals in Pueblo, Colorado, OVG360 said. He also worked for Professional Bull Riders.

Pamiotti’s career with OVG360, formerly known as Spectra, began in 2019. OVG360 said that Pamiotti is looking forward to this next step in his career and moving to Siouxland with his family.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead the team at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. I look forward to working with the City of Sioux City and the Orpheum Board of Directors to aggressively attract top-quality sports and entertainment to this market”, said Palmiotti.

OVG360’s Regional Vice President Rick Hontz said that Pamiotti has high energy which makes him stand out as a leader.

“Nick’s high energy, ability to drive revenue growth, and commitment to fan experience make him stand out as a leader in the industry”, says OVG360’s Rick Hontz, Regional Vice President. “His desire to continue to grow and creatively bring in new entertainment position him as the perfect candidate for the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.”

Pamiotti’s primary responsibility as GM will be the overall management and staff of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre.