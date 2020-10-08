Tyson Events Center, Orpheum plans for reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre have released a comprehensive reopening strategies for their venues.

Tim Savona the general manager of the event center said guests will not be required to wear masks but it is highly encouraged.

There will be plexiglass shields at all locations where staff and guests will interact.

He adds guest capacity will be significantly decreased with a six foot bubble around all occupied seats.

“Crowd sizes are what’s going to be really limiting. A sellout at the Orpheum is about 650 seats, when it’s normally 2,500 and at the Tyson it’s about 1,800 when it’s typically 9,000. The sizes are going to be a lot smaller and that’s how we want it to be,” said Savona.

Savona said the staff continues to follow orders from the governor. Officials with Siouxland District Health completed a walk through at the facilities before the plan was approved.

Latest Stories