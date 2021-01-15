Tyson Events Center hosts youth hockey tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Amid a snowy start, an exciting weekend of hockey lies ahead for the Tyson Events Center.

The Midwest Hockey Development Youth Hockey Tournament began its four-day run in the rink Friday morning.

The Sioux City Musketeers helped connect the Tyson with Illinois organization ‘Midwest Hockey Development’ to bring 20 AAA Hockey teams from across the country to Sioux City.

“We have California, Maine, Colorado, Texas, Florida, St. Louis,” Tyson Events Center General Manager Tim Savona said.

The tournament gives talented young athletes the chance to shine on the ice.

“For them to come to a USHL city, and play in front of USHL coaches and USHL scouts, it’s just a great opportunity for the kids,” Sioux City Musketeers Managing Partner Lloyd Ney said.

These teams are not only putting pucks in the net, but money in the bank for hotels and restaurants still fighting an uphill battle against COVID-19.

“They’re all staying three or four nights in our local hotels, and eating at our local establishments, and providing a much-needed economic jolt,” Savona said.

“It’s well in the six figures when you put on an event like this,” Ney said.

After almost a year of canceled concerts for the venue, the tournament is bringing a welcome change of pace for the Tyson Events Center, as well as downtown businesses.

“We did one of these on a smaller scale at the beginning of November, now we have this one here, and I think that we’re going to see probably four or five more of these between now and April,” Savona said.

While the event is free to the public, COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect at the venue.

“We have [some] of our seats marked off–wear a mask, grab a seat, and watch some of the best talent in the country play hockey,” Savona said.



