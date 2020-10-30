Tyson Events Center hosts trick-or-treaters for community event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Tyson Events Center was filled with trick-or-treaters decked out in their costumes on Thursday evening.

Hundreds of families came out for trick-or-treating, with nearly three dozen businesses and organizations taking part, handing out candy to children.

In partnership with Mid-American Energy, the first 100 people to arrive also got free bags to store their goodies in.

Organizers said they took great care to keep the event both fun and safe, making the booths as socially distant as possible and encouraging masks to be worn, and said they would like to thank the businesses who participated and hope to do it again in the future.

