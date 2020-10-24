Tyson Events Center hosts charity bingo night for United Way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders gathered for a socially distanced game of bingo Friday night, all in the name of charity.

The Tyson Events Center hosted the bingo night with all the proceeds going towards the United Way of Siouxland.

The nonprofit focuses on advancing the education, health and finances of area residents.

Like many nonprofits, United Way is increasingly relying on community support to continue offering their services this year.

After about four hours of prep, the Long Lines Center was ready for bingo.

“I think the only challenges we had were just making sure that we were going to put everything in place to keep everyone safe. And so far, I think everything looks great. We’ve got out tables very far apart from each other, only a few people sitting together. Out masks are required and everyone looks like they’re just ready to have a good time.” said Heather Hennings of United Way of Siouxland.

