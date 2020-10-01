Tyson Events Center hosting community trick-or-treating

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A community trick-or-treating event is being held at the Tyson Events Center later in October 29.

Held from 5 to 7 p.m., the family-friendly event is free to attend with more than 30 local businesses to hand out candy.

With the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office, Trick or Treating will be one-way throughout the building.

Masks will be highly recommended and sanitation stations set up in multiple locations around the facility to ensure safe trick-or-treating. Working with Siouxland District Health Department, there will be numerous safety protocols in place, as seen below.

All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. Masks will be encouraged.

Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic;

Vendor Booths will have a minimum of 20 feet in between booth spaces;

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances;

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene;

The first 100 trick-or-treaters through the door to receive a free MidAmerican Energy Company reusable bag.

Business who wish to hand out candy or trick-or-treaters interested in more information on this event, please visit the Tyson Events Center website.