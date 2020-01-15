Tyson Events Center gets dirty for bull riding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City hub of entertainment is getting dirty for a rough and rowdy event.

Crews at the Tyson Events Center covering the venue is 700 cubic yards of dirt, which ends up being 10 feet deep.

The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge is this weekend, and the Tyson officials say changing the ice rink over to be a bull-riding pen is no small feat.

“We’re actually leaving the Musketeer’s ice out on the floor and then covering it up and putting dirt over it. It’s going to save us a lot of time and money, and it’s going to help with set up and how fast we can get the dirt in and get the cowboys all set up and everything,” Emily Vondrak, Tyson Events Center, said.

The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge is this Friday and Saturday.

The competition has been around for 70 years.