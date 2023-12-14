SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — OVG360, providers of Venue Management, Food and Beverage, and Partnerships at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre announced a clear bag policy.

The clear bag Policy will be adopted and implemented at both venues. The policy will take full effect on January 1, 2024, and will apply to all events.

“Clear bag policies have become the industry standard for events. It provides a safer atmosphere for our patrons and fans and allows for a more seamless entry through security into the building,” said OVG360’s Nick Palmiotti, General Manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. “Above all else, we want to provide great experiences for our guests, and enhanced safety is an important part of that.”

The following policy guidelines will be enforced:

Clear bags are required to enter the facilities for all events. Clear bags may not exceed 12x12x6 inches in size.

Non-clear small wallets, clutches, wristlets, fanny packs, etc. are permitted if they do not exceed 7.5×5 inches and are subject to search.

Limit one bag per person.

Diaper bags or other medically necessary bags are permitted and will be subject to search.

A full list of permitted and prohibited items is available on our website at TysonCenter.com or

OrpheumLive.com. For questions please contact the Box Office at 712-279-4844.